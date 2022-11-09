Here's what's happening for Remembrance Day in Regina

Friday, Nov. 11 is quickly approaching as Remembrance Day commemorations are set to run across the Queen City.

Here’s what events are happening and how Remembrance Day will affect some services in Regina.

EVENTS

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001 will hold its annual ceremony at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park on Friday.

Sentries will begin to stand guard at the memorial at 10:30 a.m. The parade is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. with the service wrapping up by 11:30 a.m.

In addition to the Cenotaph service, the Legion will also hold an indoor program at the Brandt Centre after a long absence due to COVID-19.

The program is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at around 11:45 a.m.

“Here you can stay warm while remembering the fallen,” the Legion said in its news release.

2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, where a majority Canadian armed force assualted the French port of Dieppe.

The raid resulted in over 3,000 Canadian causalities, but has been regarded as an important learning experience that aided the western Allies during the D-Day landings in 1944.

For those in the public service, an annual Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Provincial Legislative building on Wednesday.

Premier Scott Moe, Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck, provincial MLAs and other members of the government were in attendance.

"Today we honour those who served and continue to serve our country," Premier Moe said in a news release.

"This service shows our commitment to never forget those who fought and still fight for our freedom and safety. For them we are eternally grateful."

CITY SERVICES

Certain city services will be affected on Nov. 11 due to the public holiday.

Civic offices in Regina will be closed.

The Regina Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

All garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit services will be operating under Sunday routes and schedules. However, the information centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit services will operate under holiday hours, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Gates will be open for the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, offices are set to be closed.

Parking metres in the city will not be in effect.

The North West Leisure Centre and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sportplex, Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For public skate activities and hours of operation, the City of Regina encourages residents to visit its website.