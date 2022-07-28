Here's what Sask. constituencies could look like for the next provincial election

Saskatchewan’s constituency borders will be changing ahead of the next provincial election.

The Saskatchewan Constituency Boundaries Commission (SCBC) submitted a report to Executive Council on Wednesday, outlining proposed changes to the province’s constituency maps.

Aligning with the Constituency Boundaries Act, the SCBC recommended the boundaries be redrawn according to population changes in each area over the past 10 years.

Based on 2021 census data of the total population of residents 18 years and older, the commission calculated each of the 59 southern constituencies should have approximately 14,306 people in it, plus or minus up to 715 residents.

For example, Regina Pasqua’s current constituency boundary is currently at a population of 24,164, which is over the commission’s recommended population by 68.9 per cent.

For more information on what your constituency could look like in the next election, click here.

PROPOSED REGINA AND AREA CONSTITUENCIES

Due to population variance, there are several boundary changes proposed for Regina’s constituencies.

Two constituencies – Regina Gardiner Park and Regina Rosement – no longer exist in the proposed redrawn maps.

Regina South Albert and Regina Mount Royal are new constituencies on the map.

South Albert includes parts of the previous Pasqua and University constituencies. Mount Royal overtook part of the northwestern portion of the current Pasqua constituency, along with consuming Regina Rosemont and the southwestern tip of Regina Rochdale.

The map below shows the current Regina constituencies (left) and the newly proposed map

Source: Elections Saskatchewan (left), Saskatchewan Constituency Boundaries Commission (right)

In the proposal, White City – previously of Regina Wascana Plains – would become a part of the newly created White City-Qu’Appelle constituency.

Shown below, the current Wascana Plains constituency map (left) and a map of the newly proposed White City Qu’Appelle constituency.

Source: Elections Saskatchewan (left), Saskatchewan Constituency Boundaries Commission (right)

SASKATCHEWAN CONSTITUENCY BOUNDARIES COMMISSION

The SCBC is appointed every 10 years to ensure each constituency has roughly the same number of voters, following the release of census data.

The commission is charged with preparing an interim report and map of new constituency borders. It will then hold public hearings for feedback.

The board will present a final report in October. If the proposal is approved, the boundaries would be used in the next provincial election.