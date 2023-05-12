Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects Draft

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, May 12, 2023

An OPP officer is killed and two other officers hurt in an 'ambush' shooting in Bourget, three in four Canadians negatively view China as a trading partner, and a former top Harper staffer and Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener