Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects Draft

The 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.

The Raiders selected Daxon Rudolph, from Lacombe, Alta. and Riley Boychuk of Cochrane, Alta. with their first two picks respectively.

The Raiders kept the Alberta train rolling as they selected Ty Meunier from St. Albert with the seventh overall pick.

The Edmonton Oil Kings had the 12th overall pick from the Regina Pats and selected long-time NHLer Jarome Iginla’s son, Joe Iginla.

The first Saskatchewan hockey player to see his name was Dayne Beuker of Humboldt who went 14th overall to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Moose Jaw Warriors were the only other Saskatchewan squad to have a pick in the first round. They took defenceman, Aaron Sawatzky from Disbury, Alta. 16th overall.

However, three more Saskatchewan products would make the cut in the first round.

Swift Current’s Griffin Darby went 17th overall to Portland, Saskatoon’s Beckett Hamilton went 18th overall to Red Deer and Saskatoon’s Caine Wilke went 20th overall to Everett

Chase Petersen of Mossbank, Sask. opened the second round with the 23rd pick, going to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Meadow Lakes’ Kash Alger-East went to the Victoria Royals 25th overall.

The Prince Albert Raiders selected another Cochrane product, Bennett Kelly with their 27th overall pick.

Saskatoon would enter the draft with their first pick at 29th overall in the second round. They selected left-winger Zachery Olsen from Calgary, Alta.

Swift Current had the 30th pick and would also draft a forward from Alberta, selecting Sawyer Dingman of Edmonton.

Moose Jaw selected defenceman, William Degagne, from Saskatoon 38th overall in the second round.

Saskatoon’s Jake Missoula went 40th overall to the Red Deer Rebels.

The Saskatoon Blades had back-to-back picks at 41 and 42 in the second round. They took centre, Cooper Williams and Goaltender, Riley Budd from Calgary respectively.

In the third round, Humboldt’s Cohen Harris was selected 47th overall to the Spokane Chiefs.

The Raiders took goaltender Steele Bass from High River, Alta. 49th overall.

The Regina Pats did not have a pick in the draft until the third round. They selected left-winger Cohen Klassen from Martensville, Sask. 51st overall.

“We’re ranking in our eyes like we’re picking tenth or whatever. So they’re (the players) all ranked it doesn’t really change. Puts a little bit more importance on getting it done. I try to encourage a little bit more background work,” Regina Pats head coach and general manager John Paddock said.

“He [Klassen] is a hardworking, two-way centreman. Played a little bit of left wing but we had him ranked pretty high and the guys were excited to get him,” Paddock said.

The Swift Current Broncos then selected Daxon Yerex of Oak Bluff, Man. 52nd overall.

Saskatoon’s Owen Chapman went 59th overall to the Portland Winterhawks.

Moose Jaw selected hometown centre, Carson Deichert 60th overall.

Regina then took Cameron Kuzma from St. Albert, Alta. 61st overall.

“Big, good size already,” Paddock said on Kuzma, who is over six feet tall. “Pretty good skill. Tyrell had a lot of first-hand looks at him this year. He thinks he is really a top player and we all agreed on him.”

Regina’s Dryden Deobald went 64th overall to the Kamloops Blazers.

Overall the Pats selected 12 players, seven of whom were listed as from Manitoba.

“I think we put a little bit of emphasis on just the prairies because some people like from B.C. this year that we talked to or wanted, were using the NCAA route. So you know shows maybe a little more where we are, pretty sure there’s nobody not interested in coming,” Paddock said.

“I think any draft you say year to year you’re excited about the prospects you got and like any year, they have to do their part moving forward,” Dale McMullen, Regina Pats’ director of scouting said.

Regina took seven forwards, four defencemen and one goalie in this year’s draft.

“We put a little bit more emphasis on forwards. We’re really happy with the first two guys we took up front. Then we had to make sure we got two or three d-men later,” Paddock explained.

Players will head to teams’ spring camps at the end of May.

A full list of this year’s draft class can be found here.