Here's what SGI wants drivers to know as winter driving months approach

REGINA -

As winter conditions loom just around the corner, SGI is issuing reminders to drivers to help avoid all-too-familiar vehicle collisions.

Tips for winter drivers include taking the time to fully clear snow and ice from your vehicle before driving, increasing following distance behind other vehicles and switching to winter tires.

SGI recommends winter tires once temperatures dip below seven degrees Celcius.

“Driving on ice and snow isn’t easy, but drivers adjust to driving on Saskatchewan roads every year,” said Penny McCune, chief operating officer of the Auto Fund. “We’re challenging drivers to put in a bit more effort early on this winter to prevent collisions as a result of slick road conditions.”

SGI is teaming up with the Saskatchewan Safety Council and law enforcement to focus November’s Traffic Safety Spotlight on intersection safety as well as winter driving.

“Ice and snowy conditions are a part of driving in Saskatchewan during the winter,” said Al Gall, skid smart driver instructor at the Saskatchewan Safety Council. “We want to show drivers the situations that can cause skids and teach the kinds of skills you need to get your car back under control”

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said there will be more enforcement relating to intersection-related violations in the coming months and pleaded with the public to be mindful of this as winter approaches and road conditions worsen.

“One of the things that happens, during those months, is that law enforcement spends a little extra time paying attention to those infractions. So, you can expect some particular enforcement initiatives aimed at those particular infractions,” said McMurchy.

Winter driving skills according to SGI include IPDE - identify, predict, decide and execute. Drivers should not rush to make green lights, ensure head and taillights are clear of snow and always wear a seatbelt.