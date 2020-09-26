REGINA -- Pumpkin patches and haunted houses may look a little different this fall, as the provincial government has released guidelines for businesses and visitors to follow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Lumsden’s Lincoln Gardens, crowds have been higher this fall compared to previous years.

“This year has been extremely busy, there have been a lot of people,” Wayne Gienow, the owner of Lincoln Gardens, said. “Our sales out here are probably double the normal.”

One of the most popular parts of the facility is the pumpkin display. Although a hail storm ruined much of the crop this year, there are still hundreds on site.

The province’s restrictions include limiting entry to pumpkin patches, managing lineups and directing traffic flow where applicable.

Gienow said because of his set up, his rules haven’t had to change too much.

“It’s pretty much the same. Everybody keeps their distance outside,” he said.

Lincoln Gardens is also upgrading its haunted house exhibit this year and has moved it into an actual house. It will open to the public on Oct. 3 and run every day until Halloween.

The province’s haunted house guidelines say organizers have to keep traffic flow one way, keep entrances and exits limited, masks have to be worn where physical distancing between groups isn’t possible and congestion in the house should be avoided by spacing groups out.

Gienow said although his display is bigger this year, they have had to make some limitations due to restrictions.

“Even without COVID-19, there’s only a certain amount of people who would be able to get in the house at one time because of the way you walk through it,” he explained. “Once [visitors] get around a certain area in the house, where they’re not going to be walking into another person, then we’ll send the next group in.”

On Saturday, Premier Scott Moe tweeted about the fall guidelines.

By following these guidelines and all the other good practices like physical distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask when appropriate, we will keep ourselves and those around us safe and avoid a second wave as we head into the fall. Thanks everyone! pic.twitter.com/w5Rp8NStgm — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 26, 2020

“By following these guidelines and all the other good practices like physical distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask when appropriate, we will keep ourselves and those around us safe and avoid a second wave as we head into the fall,” he said.

The province also released guidelines for Thanksgiving gatherings, fall suppers, trick or treating and Remembrance Day ceremonies.