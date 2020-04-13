REGINA -- Garden centres in Saskatchewan are preparing for their busiest season, but due to restrictions that are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, business will look much different this year.

The Saskatchewan Greenhouse Growers Association (SGGA) is a governing body for local garden centres and greenhouses in the province, and has been working closely with the provincial government to compile some options for business owners to follow to keep their staff and customers safe.

“We had to take a look at the inventories that were already in the greenhouses in our province, and the economic impact of not getting the product to our buyers,” Guenette Bautz, the managing director for the SGGA said. She said they had to find alternative solutions to help producers get their product to customers.

Bautz said it’s up to businesses to choose what options will work best for them. Some options include wash stations, one-on-one shopping between customers and employees, a customer limit, one-way traffic in the centres, curb side pick up and any other measures that business owners see necessary.

Increase in sales

Despite the new normal that businesses are preparing for, some greenhouses are experiencing an increase in demand this year.

Dutch Growers in Regina has only been open for online order and curbside pick up so far this season, but will open to the public at the end of April. They’ll have a 10 person maximum in the store, plastic shields between cashiers and customers, as well as an app to help customers pick the best time to come to the shop.

“We’re used to a very busy, very lively business in the spring, and this will be a very different tone that the business is going to take,” co-owner Karen Van Duyvendyk said. “But our seed sales are definitely increasing.”

Van Duyvendyk said more people appear to be interested in growing plants that can feed themselves and others.

“It’s a good year to be growing your own, and so that is really the focus of what we’re opening for,” she said. “With that comes a risk, if you’re new with gardening seeds is sort of a hard one to start with.”

She said they are working closely with customers to educate them on what the best options are for them to keep it cost effective and productive.

Dutch Growers has added extra inventory for those interested in vegetable production.

“We have secured way more fruit trees, way more fruit bushes, blueberries, raspberries, tomato plants, all that sort of thing,” Van Duyvendyk said.

A new hobby

If it’s not for growing food, some people have been showing more interest in gardening to beautify their yards, or to pick up a new hobby with more time at home.

“We’re seeing a heightened interest and excitement around spring coming,” Bautz said. “People are looking forward to be able to pick up their plants, maybe expand their garden.”

“They’re looking to beautify their yards in a much larger capacity than they normally would.”

Regardless of the reason, Bautz says there are benefits in gardening for everyone.

“Gardening provides a sense of calm, beauty, relaxation,” she said. “There’s lot of evidence that supporting playing in the dirt has a positive impact on one’s mental health.”