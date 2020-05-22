REGINA -- The government of Saskatchewan is expected to update the latest COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

Health officials won't be holding a press conference on Friday but will release the latest case numbers on Friday.

The province is also planning to release new guidelines for businesses opening their doors under phase three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan. On Thursday, the province announced a target date of June 8 for restaurants, bars, gyms and some personal services to return to business.

COVID-19 CASES IN SASK.

The province announced two new cases and 15 more recoveries on Thursday.

Saskatchewan now has 622 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 106 are considered active.

A total of 509 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan.