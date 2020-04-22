REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to address the province Wednesday evening, ahead of revealing his plan to “gradually, methodically and cautiously” re-open the province’s economy.

Moe will speak on the province’s COVID-19 progress, which will include a focus on remaining vigilant as restrictions begin to lift.

As of Tuesday, 78.7 per cent of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.

On April 13, Moe said he was hopeful that government would be able to pursue a plan to re-open the province.

“None of this is reason for complacency, but it is a reason for cautious optimism,” Moe said at the COVID-19 update on April 13. He advised that life in Saskatchewan would not go back to normal overnight, and that restrictions would be lifted slowly, in phases.

He cautioned that we’re only one outbreak away from interrupting the provinces plan to re-open.

The premier, along with Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will announce the plan to re-open the province on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m.

The address is scheduled to begin at 6:02 p.m., and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca and broadcasted live on CTV News at Six in Regina and Saskatoon.

COVID-19 cases:

On Tuesday, the province announced four new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in Saskatchewan to 64.

Five people are in hospital, including one in the ICU.