REGINA -- On Thursday, the province announced only one new COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan for the second time this week.

Here’s what we know ahead of the province’s next update.

Health officials are expected to speak in Regina at 2:30 p.m. Friday. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases

There are now 305 total cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Of those cases, 82 are considered active.

Saskatchewan is also reported 14 new recoveries, for 219 total recoveries in the province.

There were seven people in hospital as of Thursday. No one was in the ICU.

Locations

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in Saskatchewan.