REGINA -- Saskatchewan is expected to release the latest COVID-19 case numbers on Friday afternoon.

Here’s what we know ahead of that update:

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

Health officials announced five new COVID-19 cases and nine new recoveries on Thursday.

Saskatchewan now has a total of 331 cases. Of those cases, 57 are considered active. There have been 270 recoveries in the province so far.

Here’s a breakdown of case locations in Saskatchewan:

Re-open Saskatchewan

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe outlined his plan to re-open the economy.

The first of five phases is scheduled to begin on May 4.

Moe said he was able to release the plan because of Saskatchewan resident’s commitment to following public health orders and flattening the curve.