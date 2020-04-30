Here's what we know ahead of the province's next COVID-19 update
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government will release the latest information on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday afternoon.
Sask. officials will speak at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. That conference will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Here’s what we know ahead of that update.
COVID-19 cases in Sask.
On Wednesday, the province announced a sixth death related to COVID-19 and 17 new cases.
Health officials also announced an outbreak at Lloydminster hospital.
Premier Scott Moe extended the province's state of emergency for two more weeks.
Here’s how the COVID-19 cases break down by location in the province:
Gatherings still capped at 10 people
The provincial government says gatherings can only be a maximum of 10 people, even if it’s possible to maintain two metres of physical distancing.
Premier Scott Moe said it’s important for people to continue following public health orders.