REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government will release the latest information on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Sask. officials will speak at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. That conference will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Here’s what we know ahead of that update.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

On Wednesday, the province announced a sixth death related to COVID-19 and 17 new cases.

Health officials also announced an outbreak at Lloydminster hospital.

Premier Scott Moe extended the province's state of emergency for two more weeks.

Here’s how the COVID-19 cases break down by location in the province:

Gatherings still capped at 10 people

The provincial government says gatherings can only be a maximum of 10 people, even if it’s possible to maintain two metres of physical distancing.

Premier Scott Moe said it’s important for people to continue following public health orders.