REGINA -- Health officials in Saskatchewan are expected to release the latest information on COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Here’s what we know ahead of that update:

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

On Thursday, the province announced six new cases and four recoveries.

Two of the new cases are in Lloydminster and one is in La Loche. Both communities are currently dealing with outbreak situations.

Here’s a breakdown of case locations in the province:

New travel restrictions in northern Sask.

On Thursday, the province announced stricter travel restrictions into northern Saskatchewan. Even people with primary residences in the region aren’t allowed to travel under the new restrictions. These restrictions don’t apply to anyone bringing in essential goods.

Funding for essential workers

The province announced a wage subsidy for low-income essential workers in the province.

Workers who earn less that $2,500 per month, and work at senior care homes (including private care homes and home care), group homes run by community-based organizations, licensed childcare facilities and emergency and transition shelters will be eligible for the $400 monthly wage supplement.