REGINA -- Saskatchewan is expected to update the latest COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

Health officials are not planning to hold a press conference on Friday.

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s updated COVID-19 numbers.

Five more COVID-19 cases Thursday

The province confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries on Thursday. Four of the cases were in the La Loche area and the other was in Regina.

As of Thursday, there were 582 cases in the province. Of those cases, 178 are considered active.

Here’s how the numbers break down across the province:

Investigation into case at Pasqua Hospital

Public health is investigating a COVID-19 case at Regina’s Pasqua Hospital.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority hasn’t declared an outbreak, but says some staff at the hospital are self-isolating.

Golf courses, drive-in theatres opening Friday

Golf courses and drive-in theatres can open to the public on Friday as long as they follow strict guidelines.

Customers need to maintain strict physical distancing guidelines and follow enhanced cleaning protocols.

Phase two of reopening starts Tuesday

The second phase of the province’s plan to reopen the economy starts Tuesday.

Under the second phase, hair stylists and retail stores can open their doors as long as they follow guidelines laid out by the province.