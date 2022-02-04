Here’s what you need to know about Frost Festival

The first ever Frost Festival kicked off on Friday, bringing dozens of winter events and exhibits to four different hubs in Regina.

Organizers are aiming to have 100,000 people engage with the festival in some capacity over its 10 day span, whether it’s buying tickets to events or just visiting displays.

“We’d like to see as much as 60,000 people buy a ticket to go to a restaurant, come check out a concert, actively participate,” Tim Reid, a co-chair of Frost Festival, said.

Wascana Park, downtown, the Warehouse District and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will offer a variety of activities for the public to take in.

Downtown activities include crokicurl, fire pits, Indigenous storytelling, movies in the park and a snow sculpture exhibit.

At Wascana Park, visitors can experience horse and carriage rides, DJ skate nights at the Rink on Wascana, snoga and dog sled tours.

The Warehouse District will have an ice bar serving local beer and spiked hot chocolate, a gummy bear picnic exhibition, disc golf and a court yard with fire pits.

REAL will have ice sculptures, a dome bar, skating at Iceville and for the first time in the city, an indoor three million light display called Glow.

The Glow light display is one of many events at Frost Festival. (StefanieDavis/CTVRegina)

For many businesses and industries, the Frost Festival is a way to bring some life back into the city.

“January and February are generally challenging times for folks in hospitality, food and beverage especially, so this is a nice way to bring them together, bring a bit of spark back in and get people engaged in local business,” Leasa Gibbons, the executive director of Regina’s Warehouse Business Improvement District, said.

Many exhibits are free. Tickets will be required for a select few events.

“The most expensive event we have is $17 and we sincerely hope that regardless of what your budget may be that you’ll come celebrate our winter city,” Reid said.

Parking at REAL and the Warehouse District will be free. Large parking lots will be available, so organizers are confident there will be enough spaces.

Masks and proof of vaccination will be required at indoor events and at areas acting like a bar or restaurant, like the courtyard at the Warehouse District hub.

Reid said active participation events will be cancelled if the temperature hits minus 20, but with a warm up forecasted, he doesn’t think there will be any cancellations.

The Frost Festival runs from Feb. 4 - Feb. 13.

Organizers are hoping the festival will become an annual event.