REGINA -- Set up for the largest livestock show in Canada is now well underway.

Canadian Western Agribition features all kinds of livestock shows along with an extensive agribusiness trade show, live music, shopping, food and more.

Livestock is set to arrive on Sunday.

For the first day of the show on Monday, gate admission is free thanks to a partnership with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This year’s entertainment includes the Agribition Altitude Motocross on Tuesday, the new Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo running Wednesday through Saturday and the Party on the Dirt cabaret.

Goat yoga, a crowd favourite, returns this year with daily sessions throughout the week and a cowboy mounted shooting event is set for Saturday.

“A lot of people think Agribition is only for people in agriculture, but I would say that it’s especially for people who aren’t in agriculture,” said Agribition CEO Chris Lane. “There’s a lot here, there’s a lot to learn and see. You can really get a flavour for what the roots of this province are all about, so it’s a fantastic way to have the best parts of Saskatchewan distilled into one place for a few days.”

Lane adds the show isn’t only for entertainment, thanks to the ag commerce being done throughout the week.

Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau will be visiting the show to meet with industry stakeholders and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit.

“It’s easy to come and do shopping, or see a band, or go to the rodeo, but really what’s happening under the water line at Agribition is the serious commerce around agricultural goods changing hands,” Lane said. “We’re going to welcome well over 1,000 international guests, and a lot of them are here to buy the very best of what Saskatchewan has to offer and export.”

Agribition runs Nov. 25 to 30 at Evraz Place.