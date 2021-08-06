REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders will kick of the 2021 season at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night.

The Riders will take on the BC Lions at 7:30, for their first game since November 2019.

Here’s what you need to know before heading down to cheer on the Green and White.

GAME DAY

Fans are asked to be in their seats at the stadium at 7:15 p.m. for a special presentation.

The Roughriders' director of marketing and fan engagement Miriam Johnson said fans “won’t be disappointed” by the pregame celebration.

“This is probably the biggest Bring ‘Em out we’ve had in potentially the history of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, after our last season,” Johnson said, in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

While COVID-19 has forced the Riders to implement some new policies, they said the game day experience will be mostly the same.

“Entertainment teams won’t be actually on the field, they’ll be in different areas around the stadium, but that’s really the only change you’re going to see,” Johnson said.

“The football game is going to look the same, the stadium environment is going to feel the same, so there is a lot of similarities that you’re going to be seeing and not a lot of change.”

CLEAR BAG POLICY

If fans plan on bringing personal items to the game, the Riders have a list of approved clear bags that are allowed to come into the stadium.

The following bags are permitted:

• 12” x 6” x 12” clear plastic, vinly or PVC bags (including totes or freezer bags)

• One smaller clutch bag not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”

The Riders said exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after inspection at the gate.

Johnson said clear bag policies are becoming common in North American sporting venues.

“We were going to be doing it in 2020 for Grey Cup. It’s going to make entrance a whole lot faster to have a clear bag,” Johnson said.

Additional clear bag information can be found on the Riders’ website.

The Riders also have some new additions to their prohibited items list, including peanuts, sunflower seeds and blow horns.

RIDER TRANSIT

Stadium shuttles will be available starting two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the stadium at the start of the fourth quarter and continue shuttling fans until one hour after the game has ended.

Here are the 2021 shuttle pickup locations:

Southland Mall

University of Regina – Lot 2

Eastbound Sask Dr. at Hamilton

Westbound Victoria Ave at Scarth St.

Northbound Albert St. at 9th

Dewdney Ave at Scarth St.

Dewdney Ave at Lorne St.

6th Ave at Hamilton St.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

Starting at 4:30 p.m., several roads around Mosaic Stadium will be closed to vehicle traffic, according to the Regina Police Service.

No vehicle traffic will be allowed on the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street. Police said access will be limited to Regina Transit buses and local residents.

The following roads will be closed:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

McTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

Montague Street and 10th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street;

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

Check out the CTV Regina Game Day Forecast for updated weather information for Mosaic Stadium.

All other game day information can be found on Riderville.com.