REGINA -- With Saskatchewan golf courses set to open on Friday, golf professionals have been hard at work to make sure their links are par for the course.

“Setting these places up and making them safe, every time you do something you look around the corner you see something else that needs to be addressed,” says Gus Volgelsang, the Head Pro at the Murray Golf Course.

Courses in Saskatchewan have had three weeks to prepare for COVID-19 precautions, after the provincial government announced they would be able to operate in Phase Two of the reopen plan.

John Greenough, the Head Pro at the Deer Valley Golf club, says it’s allowed them to ensure the highest safety measures.

“The way it was set out with the Saskatchewan government was fantastic. They also gave facilities enough time to figure out how are we going to follow the recommended guidelines.”

When golfers hit the links on Friday, ranges will be open. However golfers can only arrive 20 minutes before their tee time and have to pre-pay for everything. Courses will be operating at two thirds of their normal capacity to ensure physical distancing.

“The 12 minute tee times where we used to be seven or eight minute tee times, and you’re only allowed one person on the cart unless you’re from the same household,” says Vogelsang.

The Pro even purchased an additional 12 golf carts in anticipation of the single golfers.

There also won’t be ball washers or bunker rakes, and touching the pin isn’t allowed.

“You hit it in the bunker, you can pick it out, you can set it nicely on a nice piece of sand, once you’re done in the bunker you just smooth it with your foot,” says Greenough.

Golf is one of the only sports allowed. When online booking opens for tee times five days in advance, desirable times disappear in seconds.

“Opening weekend is packed, we don’t have an open tee time until Sunday,” says Greenough.

Vogelsang thinks it’s also because this is one of the few activities that’s permitted, and people are eager to get out of the house.

“This is the busiest May long weekend I’ve ever seen.”

Both clubs are asking for patience as they navigate the new fairways, but agree this is a sweet spot for activity.

“Happy to be open,” Greenough said. “So many people have expressed their joy that we actually get to play a game that we love.”

“I think it’s good for people,” agrees Vogelsang. “I think it’s good for your mental health, get out, get some sunshine.”