Following a summer filled with traffic delays caused by construction, the City of Regina says the major construction projects are expected to be out of the way by the end of October.

Work on Ring Road is expected to be complete by mid-October. Crews are putting the final touches on the bridges over Wascana Creek. The work is weather dependent, but should be finished before November.

Pinkie Road and Ninth Avenue North will be going through several different changes, and is expected to be closed for six weeks. The city says due to the installation of the Regina Bypass, which is still on schedule, certain movements will be permanently changed at the intersection in order to meet provincial safety requirements. How detours are set up around the intersection will also be changing throughout the six week period.

The Downtown Beautification work along Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Albert Street is expected to be cleared in October. Crews are putting on the final touches of the first phase and will be paving the road soon in order for drivers to be able to use it as normal in the winter. The second phase of construction will begin next spring.

The Landmark Cinemas in east Regina is expected to open its doors Oct. 4, giving people in Regina a third major movie theatre to attend. Tickets for the opening day go on sale Sept. 20.

Mayor Michael Fougere says he understands the frustration residents of Regina experienced during the 2019 construction season, adding more planning will be done next year. But says the construction was needed and hopes less work will need to be done in 2020.

Capital Pointe backfilling is 90 per cent complete and work is expected to wrap up in the middle of October.