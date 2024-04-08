Here's when Regina's city golf courses and driving ranges will open

Three of the City of Regina's golf courses will open for a new season this week.

Murray and Joanne Goulet will fully open on Saturday, April 13, while Tor Hill will have 18 of its 27 holes open for the season that day.

All three city courses will open their driving ranges on Wednesday, April 10.

The Lakeview Par 3 course and remaining holes at Tor Hill will open in the near future, the city said.

According to the City of Regina, online tee time booking systems open Monday, with tee times able to be booked up to five days in advance.

In 2023, 119,700 rounds of golf were played at Regina’s three city courses, a news release said.

According to the city, Tor Hill was the second most attended course in the province in 2023 with 49,400 visits between May and October.

More information can be read here.