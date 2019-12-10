REGINA -- The City of Regina is teaming up with Saskatchewan Government Insurance to offer free rides home on New Year's Eve.

The buses will run from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

It's part of SGI's Wing in the New Year campaign, which encourages people to make smart decisions and not drive home drunk.

This is the 32nd year that the city has offered the free service.