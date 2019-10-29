REGINA -- Garbage collection is moving to once every two weeks starting on Monday.

During the summer, garbage is picked up weekly. In the winter, collection moves to biweekly.

The City says garbage will still be picked up on the same day and the recycling collection schedule stays the same.

It will return between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. The City says garbage scheduled to be collected on Christmas Day will be picked up on Dec. 21.