REGINA -- The City of Regina says it plans to start installing lights on Ring Road south on Monday morning.

The project, which will add lighting between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street, is starting ahead of schedule due to warm conditions and lower than normal snowfall.

The work will start at 9 a.m. on Monday and is expected to be complete by July. There will be speed reductions in place starting in the northbound lanes, and will move to the southbound lanes once the northbound work is complete. Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes during the work and should expect delays.