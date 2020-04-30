REGINA -- The newest players to don the Green and White will be decided on Thursday night at the 2020 CFL Draft.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be on the clock for the seventh overall pick.

The team will also pick twice in the fourth round and once in each of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth rounds.

The first round of the draft begins at 6 p.m. CST. You can watch the first two hours of the draft on TSN.

CTV News Regina’s Claire Hanna and Brendan Ellis will be following the draft live.