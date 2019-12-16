REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Montreal Alouettes at Mosaic Stadium on June 19 at 7 p.m. to kick off their 2020 season.

The team starts the 2020 CFL season on a bye week.

The league's complete schedule was released on Monday morning.

“The 2020 season is set to be a very memorable one for us here in Riderville,” Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a press release. “Not only will we be celebrating our club’s 110th anniversary, but we’ll end the season by hosting the Grey Cup. We hope our fans are ready to join us for one of our most exciting years yet.”

The Riders will host every team once, and the B.C. Lions twice. They will also play the traditional Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday Sept. 6 with a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Regina will also play host to the 2020 Grey Cup.

The full Riders schedule can be found here.