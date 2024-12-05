REGINA
Regina

    • Here's when WHL 'Teddy Bear Toss' games will take place in Saskatchewan

    Pats fan donated a total of 2,433 stuffed toys at 2023's Teddy Bear Toss game. (Courtesy: Keith Hershmiller Photography) Pats fan donated a total of 2,433 stuffed toys at 2023's Teddy Bear Toss game. (Courtesy: Keith Hershmiller Photography)
    December in the Western Hockey League (WHL) is ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ season.

    All five Saskatchewan Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs are hosting the annual festivity at upcoming games throughout December.

    The specialty games see fans throw bundles of stuffed animals, toques or mittens on the ice when the home team scores its first goal of the game.

    Postgame, the items are sorted and distributed to local charities to benefit those in need over the holiday season.

    Last year, the Regina Pats delivered more than 2,400 stuffed animals to kids throughout the community, including the Regina General Hospital and multiple local schools.

    ‘Teddy Bear Toss' games in Sask. will take place on the following dates:

    • Moose Jaw Warriors – Dec. 6 @ 7 p.m. – Moose Jaw Events Centre
    • Swift Current Broncos – Dec. 7 @ 7p.m. – InnovationPlex
    • Regin Pats – Dec. 14 @ 6 p.m. – Brandt Centre
    • Prince Albert Raiders – Dec. 15 @ 7 p.m. - Art Hauser Centre
    • Saskatoon Blades – Dec. 27 @ 7 p.m. – SaskTel Centre

