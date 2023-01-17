Here's when you can book campsite reservations for Sask. provincial parks

Even with spring more than a few months away, Sask. residents can look forward to booking reservations for the 2023 camping season.

Sask. Parks announced reservations for seasonal campsites begin April 3.

For nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites, reservations will begin from April 4 to April 12, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

RESERVATION DATES

Seasonal campsites:

April 3: All parks participating in the seasonal camping program.

Nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites:

April 4: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing.

April 6: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake.

April 10: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords.

April 11: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain.

April 12: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

All reservation bookings will begin at 7 a.m. each day.

FEE INCREASES AND NEW FEATURES

Park entry fees are set to increase in 2023. The increase is mainly due to the “growing number of park services provided year round” the government explained.

Annual vehicle entry will cost $82, a jump of $7 from last year, while weekly vehicle entry will cost $42, an increase of $2.

The daily vehicle entry price will jump from $10 to $11 in 2023.

According to the government, Camp-Easy sites will cost $85 per night, up $5 from 2022, while the Mongolian Yurt at Great Blue Heron will increase $110 per night to $116.

A full listing of fee changes can be found on the Sask Parks website.

A total of 37 new seasonal sites have been added across the province. The new sites can be found in Good Spirit Lake, Buffalo Pound, Makwa Lake, Meadow Lake and Moose Mountain.

New yurts have been installed at Pike Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake and Crooked Lake.

Beginning in 2023, the reservation system for Sask. Parks will include a notification feature, allowing campers to receive alerts if a specific campsite becomes available.