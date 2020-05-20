REGINA -- Saskatchewan residents will receive renewal stickers for their health cards this summer.

The stickers will be sent from eHeatlh to more than 685,000 households from late May to early June, the province said in a news release. The stickers will be valid until Dec. 31, 2023.

Anyone who has moved in the past three years should visit eHealth’s website to update their information.

Anyone who hasn’t received a renewal package by the end of July should contact eHealth.

The health card allows residents to access health coverage in the province.

The government says it’s taking safety precautions for producing and distributing the stickers.The World Health Organization and the Public Health Agency of Canada say it is safe to handle mail.