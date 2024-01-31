Here's when you can reserve your campsite in a Saskatchewan park

Reservations for campsites in Saskatchewan provincial parks will open in April.

Seasonal sites can be reserved as of April 1, while nightly, "camp-easy" and group sites will be available between April 2-9, the province said in a news release.

There are no fee increases for the 2024 camping season.

The province said new for 2024 will be the addition of 28 seasonal sites at Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake, Echo Valley, Greenwater Lake and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks.

Improvements have also been made to group camping online reservations, recreation hall reservations and park entry permits.

The reservation schedule will run as follows:

April 1: All parks participating in the seasonal camping program, nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites:

April 2: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing.

April 4: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake.

April 5: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords.

April 8: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills.

April 9: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. each day the province said.