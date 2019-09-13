With the big game at Mosaic Stadium approaching, the two teams facing off in the NHL Heritage Classic in Regina are expected to reveal their jerseys for the game Friday.

Both the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames tweeted sneak previews of their digs for the outdoors, although neither gives away much detail besides an official Heritage Classic patch on what appears to be the shoulder.

Tomorrow. ��



Tune in tomorrow at 7:45 PM to watch the #NHLJets Fan Forum live, where we’ll be unveiling our new Heritage jersey and more!



Watch LIVE here on Twitter, or on our Facebook, YouTube, App or Official Website! pic.twitter.com/FkHn7bj9vM — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 12, 2019

Both teams have opted for classic throwback looks in past Heritage Classic appearances, with many fans speculating and hoping for old-school threads at Mosaic.

Evraz Place CEO Tim Reid also encouraged support for whatever the teams reveal on social media.

Hey @evrazplacelive @CityofRegina #yqr to all our flames fans out there probably want to keep an eye on this excitement ... and maybe think about a new game jersey for this October! — Tim Reid (@timreid62) September 13, 2019

The Jets will announce their design at 6:45 p.m. Saskatchewan time Friday, but it isn’t known when the Flames will reveal theirs.