Here’s when you can see the jerseys the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will wear at the Heritage Classic
A screenshot from a Heritage Classic jersey teaser video posted by the Winnipeg Jets. (Source: Winnipeg Jets/Adidas)
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 7:50AM CST
With the big game at Mosaic Stadium approaching, the two teams facing off in the NHL Heritage Classic in Regina are expected to reveal their jerseys for the game Friday.
Both the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames tweeted sneak previews of their digs for the outdoors, although neither gives away much detail besides an official Heritage Classic patch on what appears to be the shoulder.
Both teams have opted for classic throwback looks in past Heritage Classic appearances, with many fans speculating and hoping for old-school threads at Mosaic.
Evraz Place CEO Tim Reid also encouraged support for whatever the teams reveal on social media.
The Jets will announce their design at 6:45 p.m. Saskatchewan time Friday, but it isn’t known when the Flames will reveal theirs.