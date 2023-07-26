Here's where temperature records were broken in Sask. yesterday

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) website, eight communities saw record-high temperatures in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

The longest-standing record to fall was in Watrous, where the high reached 34.6 C, beating out the old record of 32.2 C set in 1959.

The second oldest record to fall was in Weyburn, where the temperature reached 35.8 C, beating the old record for July 25 of 35.0 C set in 1975.

Other records that fell on Tuesday were in Assiniboia, where the mercury reached 34.9 C beating the old record of 34.7 C set in 1998.

Coronach climbed to 36.4 C beating the record of 34.4 C set in 2021, Last Mountain Lake reached a high of 35.2 C beating the record of 32.0 C set in 1984, Lucky Lake reached 34.5 C edging out the old record for July 25 of 34.2 set in 1998, Rockglen reached a high of 34.7 C beating the old record of 34.0 C set in 2021, and Wynyard climbed to 33.6 beating 30.2 C set in 2015.

According to ECCC, records have been kept in those areas since as far back as 1953 and as recent as 1975.

ECCC said that the summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete and final report.

As of noon on Wednesday, most of the heat warnings in Saskatchewan were dropped, however heat warnings did remain in effect for parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan, according to ECCC.

Included in the warning was Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Coronach, Assiniboia and Gravelbourg.

Current and up-to-date watches and warnings can be read here.