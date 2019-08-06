Here's where to get the free shuttle ahead of the Garth Brooks concert
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:52AM CST
A free shuttle service will be available for Garth Brooks fans before and after the concerts at the end of this week.
The free shuttle will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the shows, as well as after. Regular transit will give free rides to those who show their concert ticket.
Shuttles will run from the following locations:
- Northgate Mall
- Southland Mall
- Warehouse (6th Ave. and Hamilton, Dewdney and Scarth and Dewdney and Lorne).
- Downtown (Sask. Dr. and Hamilton, Hamilton and 11th).
- Old Costco parking lot
