Here's where you can find Pride crosswalks in Regina

Pride Month is underway and several Regina schools, organizations and businesses have decorated to show their support.

Rainbows and supportive messages can be seen on crosswalks and sidewalks throughout the city.

Here’s where some of these rainbow walkways can be found.

CORNWALL CENTRE

A rainbow walkway was painted in front of the Cornwall Centre.

JACK MACKENZIE SCHOOL

Jack Mackenzie School decorated a walkway for Pride Month.

WILFRED HUNT SCHOOL

A sidewalk at Wilfred Hunt School was painted for Pride Month.

HARBOUR LANDING SCHOOL

A crosswalk at Harbour Landing School was painted for Pride Month 2022.

GEORGE LEE SCHOOL

A crosswalk at George Lee School was painted for Pride Month 2022.

NORTH CENTRAL FAMILY CENTRE

A rainbow crosswalk is seen at the North Central Family Centre.

Photos by CTV News Regina's Katy Syrota