REGINA -- The City of Regina is reminding residents to seek shelter if they need a break from the heat.

“Many organizations in the community have been able to step up, as well as city of Regina facilities, in offering different spaces throughout the city at varying times and throughout the week and the weekend,” said Kelly Husack, a policy analyst with the city.

The list of cooling spaces - along with the spots that offer food and water – is available here. Bottled water is also available at each of the Regina fire stations.

For those working in the heat, the city has developed working conditions guidelines for its employees.

“The hotter the temperature, the hotter the humidity, the more frequent rest breaks throughout the day,” said Marco Deiana, manager of workplace health and safety for the city.

The guidelines vary depending on the level of exertion needed for each type of activity. The city also provides workers with water and sheltered areas.

“One of the other things that we ask our operating areas to do, is to try and schedule some of that more physically intensive work at cooler periods in the day,” said Deiana.