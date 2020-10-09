MOOSE JAW -- The candidates are now set for municipal elections in Saskatchewan with the Oct. 7 nomination deadline now passed.

The following is a finalized list of candidates running for Mayor and Council in Moose Jaw, Yorkton and Swift Current.

Mayor

Fraser Tolmie (incumbent)

John Kot

Nancy Nash

Council

Jody Chell

Doug Blanc

Heather Eby (incumbent)

Earl Swalm

Dawn Luhnig (incumbent)

Crystal Froese (incumbent)

Dwayne St. Dennis

Joni Brisbin

Doug Schick

Nicholas Styck

Steven J. White

Jamey Logan

Jamaal James

Trevor McPherson

Kim R. Robinson

Councillors Brian Swanson, Chris Warren and Scott McMann are not seeking re-election.

Mayor

Aaron Kienle

Mitch Hippsley

Council

Ken Chyz (incumbent)

Dustin Brears

Dick DeRyk

Quinn Haider (incumbent)

Randy Goulden (incumbent)

Terry Schneider

Doug Forster

Chris Wyatt

Darcy Zaharia (incumbent)

C.V. Sastry

Jordan Rosluk

Lauretta Ritchie-McInnes

Scott Sharpe

Cam Mehling

Calvin Tokarchuk

Incumbent Councillors Aaron Kienle and Mitch Hippsley are running for mayor, while Mayor Bob Maloney has announced he is not seeking re-election.

Mayor

Al Bridal

Denis Perreault (incumbent)

Council

Tom Christiansen

Wayne Cormier

Bruce Deg (incumbent)

Pat Friesen (incumbent)

Chris Garner

Warren Hope

Abbie Houston

Maria Rose Lewans

Ken Linsley

Chris Martens (incumbent)

Ricardo Morin

Kathy Neufeld

Ryan Plewis (incumbent)

Sheldon Reinhart

Courtney Stewart

Ryan Switzer

Ron Toles (incumbent)

Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe

John Wall

Councillor George Bowditch is not seeking re-election.

Municipal elections in Saskatchewan are set for Nov. 9.