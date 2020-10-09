MOOSE JAW -- The candidates are now set for municipal elections in Saskatchewan with the Oct. 7 nomination deadline now passed.

The following is a finalized list of candidates running for Mayor and Council in Moose Jaw, Yorkton and Swift Current.

MOOSE JAW

Mayor

Council

  • Jody Chell
  • Doug Blanc
  • Heather Eby (incumbent)
  • Earl Swalm
  • Dawn Luhnig (incumbent)
  • Crystal Froese (incumbent)
  • Dwayne St. Dennis
  • Joni Brisbin
  • Doug Schick
  • Nicholas Styck
  • Steven J. White
  • Jamey Logan
  • Jamaal James
  • Trevor McPherson
  • Kim R. Robinson

Councillors Brian Swanson, Chris Warren and Scott McMann are not seeking re-election.

YORKTON

Mayor

  • Aaron Kienle
  • Mitch Hippsley

Council

  • Ken Chyz (incumbent)
  • Dustin Brears
  • Dick DeRyk
  • Quinn Haider (incumbent)
  • Randy Goulden (incumbent)
  • Terry Schneider
  • Doug Forster
  • Chris Wyatt
  • Darcy Zaharia (incumbent)
  • C.V. Sastry
  • Jordan Rosluk
  • Lauretta Ritchie-McInnes
  • Scott Sharpe
  • Cam Mehling
  • Calvin Tokarchuk

Incumbent Councillors Aaron Kienle and Mitch Hippsley are running for mayor, while Mayor Bob Maloney has announced he is not seeking re-election.

SWIFT CURRENT

Mayor

  • Al Bridal
  • Denis Perreault (incumbent)

Council

  • Tom Christiansen
  • Wayne Cormier
  • Bruce Deg (incumbent)
  • Pat Friesen (incumbent)
  • Chris Garner
  • Warren Hope
  • Abbie Houston
  • Maria Rose Lewans
  • Ken Linsley
  • Chris Martens (incumbent)
  • Ricardo Morin
  • Kathy Neufeld
  • Ryan Plewis (incumbent)
  • Sheldon Reinhart
  • Courtney Stewart
  • Ryan Switzer
  • Ron Toles (incumbent)
  • Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe
  • John Wall

Councillor George Bowditch is not seeking re-election.

Municipal elections in Saskatchewan are set for Nov. 9.