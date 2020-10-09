Advertisement
Here's who's running for Mayor and Council in Moose Jaw, Yorkton and Swift Current
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 1:06PM CST Last Updated Friday, October 9, 2020 1:14PM CST
Moose Jaw City Hall is shown in this photo. (Marc Smith / CTV News Regina)
MOOSE JAW -- The candidates are now set for municipal elections in Saskatchewan with the Oct. 7 nomination deadline now passed.
The following is a finalized list of candidates running for Mayor and Council in Moose Jaw, Yorkton and Swift Current.
MOOSE JAW
Mayor
- Fraser Tolmie (incumbent)
- John Kot
- Nancy Nash
Council
- Jody Chell
- Doug Blanc
- Heather Eby (incumbent)
- Earl Swalm
- Dawn Luhnig (incumbent)
- Crystal Froese (incumbent)
- Dwayne St. Dennis
- Joni Brisbin
- Doug Schick
- Nicholas Styck
- Steven J. White
- Jamey Logan
- Jamaal James
- Trevor McPherson
- Kim R. Robinson
Councillors Brian Swanson, Chris Warren and Scott McMann are not seeking re-election.
YORKTON
Mayor
- Aaron Kienle
- Mitch Hippsley
Council
- Ken Chyz (incumbent)
- Dustin Brears
- Dick DeRyk
- Quinn Haider (incumbent)
- Randy Goulden (incumbent)
- Terry Schneider
- Doug Forster
- Chris Wyatt
- Darcy Zaharia (incumbent)
- C.V. Sastry
- Jordan Rosluk
- Lauretta Ritchie-McInnes
- Scott Sharpe
- Cam Mehling
- Calvin Tokarchuk
Incumbent Councillors Aaron Kienle and Mitch Hippsley are running for mayor, while Mayor Bob Maloney has announced he is not seeking re-election.
SWIFT CURRENT
Mayor
- Al Bridal
- Denis Perreault (incumbent)
Council
- Tom Christiansen
- Wayne Cormier
- Bruce Deg (incumbent)
- Pat Friesen (incumbent)
- Chris Garner
- Warren Hope
- Abbie Houston
- Maria Rose Lewans
- Ken Linsley
- Chris Martens (incumbent)
- Ricardo Morin
- Kathy Neufeld
- Ryan Plewis (incumbent)
- Sheldon Reinhart
- Courtney Stewart
- Ryan Switzer
- Ron Toles (incumbent)
- Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe
- John Wall
Councillor George Bowditch is not seeking re-election.
Municipal elections in Saskatchewan are set for Nov. 9.