Heritage Awards handed out at Government House

REGINA -

It was a night of many congratulations at Government House on Tuesday evening with the annual Heritage Awards handed out, honouring a number of preservation project projects.

In total nine projects were awarded over four categories across the province. The projects ranged from physical heritage conservation such as the preservation of the Yorkton Historical Flour Mill to the establishment of the Muskeg Lake Food Forest.

Heritage Saskatchewan CEO Ingrid Cazakoff said the projects honored are evidence that the preservation and education of heritage is always important.

“It demonstrates that despite the pandemic, people were busy,” she said. “They saw the value of heritage as part of telling that story even in the midst of the pandemic. So, we are thrilled that they were doing this important work and we’re here to celebrate it.”

Cazakoff explained that the work being done surrounding Saskatchewan’s heritage is varied, with community programs focused on educating youth of the history of their surroundings to festivals focused on Shakespeare receiving awards.

At the center of it all, she explained, are stories.

“A lot of it is about the stories behind those projects,” she said. “Because it’s not just the tangible pieces but the intangible pieces that are important to tell that particular story in these communities.”

The awards were handed out by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty. He spoke on the importance of all the work being recognized and thanked the recipients for all they have done in his remarks.

“I thank you for celebrating heritage in diverse ways,” he said. “Thank you for bringing people together, for enriching our lives, and for creating understanding.”

Cazakoff is happy the recipients can be honored in person and maintains that heritage work is an ongoing process.

“Heritage never takes a rest, because it’s continuing to evolve,” she said. “It’s not just about the past, you’ll notice with a lot of the projects tonight it’s about the present and the future and what we leave behind for future generations.”