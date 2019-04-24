

CTV Regina





Tickets for the NHL Heritage Classic will go on sale Thursday.

Presale tickets were made available earlier this month, and gave a rough idea of what tickets will cost.

The presale prices, set by the NHL, ranged from $145 on the lower end to $400 for the better seats in the house.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26.

Last month, an email sent by the Winnipeg Jets to season tickets holders indicated prices would range from $124.50 to $394.50.

The price given includes a facility fee, service charge and GST.

Tickets will be available to the general public at ticketmaster.ca