On Friday night at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, the Roughriders will play their first 2019 exhibition game. Rider Head Coach Craig Dickenson is using the game as an evaluator, so starting quarterback Zach Collaros will not take a snap.

The other four Rider quarterbacks should see field, but that’s not 100 per cent guaranteed. Dickenson’s current plan is to play the most experienced backup pivots in the first half, Cody Fajardo and David Watford.

In the second half Dickinson hopes to evaluate youngsters Isaac Harker and Ty Gangi. Hopefully that happens, but plans can always change at halftime if the coaches feel they need to see more of Fajardo or Watford.

Coach Craig said Wednesday at training camp in Saskatoon that players will be evaluated approximately 60 per cent for what they do in an exhibition game, and 40 per cent for their body of work at training camp.

The Roughriders host Winnipeg on June 6th for their second and last exhibition game. It’s safe to say that Zach Collaros will play a half, maybe more. That leaves little time for the other four QBs to play.

Friday’s game in Calgary is obviously huge for Fajardo, Watford, Harker and Gangi. Sixty per cent of their evaluation? That’s a lot of pressure.

One big reason ‘winning’ quarterbacks are paid more than players in other positions is their ability to perform well under pressure; it’s a staple of why they are good. That is the recipe for driving the ball down the field in the last minute and scoring the winning touchdown.

The reality is that good quarterbacks find ways to ignore the pressure.

These elite athletes can shut out the noise and completely concentrate on play execution.

That ability to inwardly focus also builds confidence.

It’s good that the backup quarterbacks will play under pressure in Calgary. Their respective performances will help to separate the wheat from the chaff, and hopefully give the coaches a glimpse at the next Kent Austin.

In an earlier column I suggested the obvious, Saskatchewan must find a good young quarterback one way or another. I am delighted that Coach Dickie is now considering keeping four pivots during the 2019 season, another good step to finding the ‘next one’.

Friday night will see a ton of players dressed in green and white, but as usual, all eyes in Saskatchewan will be mainly on the quarterbacks.

Don Hewitt first started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.