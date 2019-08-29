Can Willie Jefferson single handedly beat the Roughriders?

More on that in a moment.

The funnest Saskatchewan home game of the year is Sunday, when the annual Labour Day Classic is played, even though it’s never on Labour Day. The unified 6-3 Roughriders, very much all in, will throw themselves head first into a fierce “battle royal” against the rough, tough 8-2 Blue Bombers.

The game is sold out and the atmosphere will be supercharged.

These two geographical rivals first played each other on the Labour Day weekend in 1949 - that’s even before the CFL was formed in '58.

A lot of media attention this week has been focused on the two game suspension of star Winnipeg tailback Andrew Harris. He ingested a banned substance called metandienone, which belongs to a family of anabolic steroids.

Now the attention will finally move to Sunday’s game, with two very good defenses going toe to toe.

The Roughrider D is definitely a “bend but don’t break” defense. Their play in the Red Zone has been tremendous - a major factor in recent victories. The Rider defenders are good against the run, which plays right into the face of a strong Bomber running attack. Harris may not be in uniform, but the physical Winnipeg offensive line remains intact.

The Winnipeg defense was led by star linebacker Adam Bighill a year ago, but it appears lately, that former Rider defensive end Willie Jefferson is taking over as the top banana. On Sunday, Willie will play against his old mates with a cavernous chip on his shoulder, and that’s downright scary.

This past February, during the CFL free agency period, the Rider brain trust had the good idea of beefing up the interior of their defensive line.

The best defensive tackle in the league a year ago was Calgary’s Micah Johnson. He signed with Saskatchewan, and became the highest paid defender in the CFL.

In 2018, Jefferson was voted Saskatchewan’s Most Outstanding Player. Understandably, big Willie expected the big Saskatchewan bucks to flow his way. Feeling like the second fiddle, he signed with the Blue Bombers.

There may be more to this story, partly because Jefferson is a Chris Jones disciple, but it’s history now, and that chip will be there Sunday.

Comparing defensive tackles to ends is like comparing apples to oranges. Playoff results will be the determining factor as to the wisdom of the Rider shift to Johnson. Most sacks come from the edges, so defensive ends are more visible to the fans and media. Tackles sometimes get caught up in the wash, so on a play to play basis, they are much less visible. Nonetheless, arguably, because Micah gets double teamed more often, Jefferson is having a better season than Johnson. Keep in mind, we are only half way through the 2019 campaign, and nobody is giving out the Grey Cup.

Last week in Edmonton, Willie dominated the Eskimo defensive line with four tackles, three sacks, a pass knockdown, a knockdown on a short kickoff attempt, and a near interception. It seemed the 6'7" giant was everywhere, constantly interrupting, a macho man playing against mere lads.

The Bombers clearly would not have won in Edmonton without Jefferson.

With his long arms, Willie has five forced fumbles to his credit this season, along with an interception.

Last year, it was the Bombers who felt Willie’s wrath during the Banjo Bowl, when Jefferson recorded a pick six.

Is it the Riders turn to feel that same wrath?

Rider offensive coordinator Stephen McAdoo will be well aware of Willie’s location on the field. Throwing a screen pass in Jefferson’s direction is not advisable.

When Willie is left, go right, when he is right, go left!

I don’t believe one player can win a football game, but Jefferson came close in Edmonton.

If Willie is highly visible in Sunday’s game, it may not bode well for Saskatchewan.

Another player to avoid is Winnipeg defensive back Chandler Fenner.

To the other side of the ball, in 1997, then Rider offensive coach Cal Murphy came up with a great idea in the Western Final. Murphy decided to switch to a run option scheme, a system Rider QB Reggie Slack had excelled at during his college days with Auburn.

It worked!

The Eskimo defense was not prepared for it, and Saskatchewan advanced, in an upset, to the Grey Cup game (which they lost).

Last week in the same stadium, with starting QB Matt Nichols injured, and Chris Streveler making his first quarterbacking start of the season, Winnipeg offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice did essentially the same thing. The Edmonton defense didn’t have an answer to Chris Streveler masterfully executing a run option offense.

Slack and Streveler have one thing in common, they can both run over people.

Rider defensive coordinator Jason Shivers has obviously seen what Winnipeg did on offense last week, so at times he’ll stack the box, hopefully forcing Streveler to pass.

Just don’t leave any receivers wide open.

One “X” factor may be the return game on special teams. Winnipeg has much faster returners.

Another “X” factor is the guys wearing the green helmets. An opponent is up against every single one of them. They are not the Argonauts, thank goodness, but they are all rowing the green boat together.

Another issue in this back to back series will be penalties. These will be physical, hard hitting affairs. Emotions will run high. The Roughriders have to do a better job of staying in control, keep away from both confrontations and penalties, and just hone in on execution.

It’s very hard to walk away after getting rocked, especially if the hit was a bit dirty, but as in life, the hard way is usually the right way.

Take a number instead.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be wearing their retros on Sunday, a wonderful sight for these old, tired eyes.

Don Hewitt starting covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.