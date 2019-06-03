When it comes to 2019 CFL West predictions, the Roughriders will be chosen fifth and last by a majority of media members across the country.

Question marks around the Rider quarterbacking are the foremost issue and that is hard to argue with.

Quarterbacking will be stronger in the West this season with Trevor Harris leaving Ottawa for Edmonton. There are 3 elite quarterbacks now in the West, Mike Reilly in B.C., Mitchell in Calgary along with Harris.

Blue Bomber pivot Matt Nichols is a good QB, but I can’t call him elite until he gets to a Grey Cup.

Last season the Riders had one of the best defenses in team history. Despite the domination and scoring by the D, the club was held back by an offence that couldn’t score touchdowns. More often than not the Red Zone became the Dead Zone.

Naturally, the 2 men who were blamed for the sputtering offence were QB Zach Callaros and Offensive Coordinator Steven McAdoo.

The two men are still the subject of media criticism and will be until they prove otherwise.

The Rider brain trust has a master plan going into this season pertaining to the offense. Highly touted offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley has now joined the Roughies, plus rugged guard Philip Blake will be with the jolly green all season.

Saskatchewan GM Jeremy O’Day signed William Powell as a free agent, the only running back in the league the 2018 Rider D couldn’t tackle. There have been a lot of jumbo formations at training camp this year.

The coaches want to pound the ball and play smash mouth football. If the O-line and backs can do it, there will be less pressure on the quarterback. Zach is a pretty good short and intermediate passer and can excel on second and five or second and four. The ball control also keeps the Rider defence off the field as time possession often determines wins and losses.

Zach has lost a few pounds from a year ago, so hopefully some improved mobility can afford him extra time to look downfield for the long ball. If you don’t throw long, with some completions, the defence creeps up making the smash mouth philosophy harder to have success with.

I remember a number of years ago after Denver won a Super Bowl, Bronco QB John Elway stated that he ignored the media throughout the entire season. He never read anything, listened to anything, or watched anything pertaining to the Broncos.

I suggest Zach Collaros do the same thing. What good is it for him to ingest the negative opinions about his quarterbacking skills?

Human nature suggests this might be hard to do, but he should do it.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.