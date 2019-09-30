REGINA -- Despite the opponent being the lowly Toronto Argonauts, I thought the 9-4 Roughriders may have played their best game of the season on Saturday, when they rock and rolled to a 41-16 victory in Hogtown.

For me, two big boxes were checked off by the Roughies in the contest.

Box 1:

In the early going, the Rider ground game was getting snuffed. In the past, this has meant a long day for the offense.

Not this time.

QB Cody Fajardo threw the ball successfully without needing the run to set up the pass, and eventually, on Saturday, the pass set up the run. Check!

Box 2:

The defence got pressure on the opposing quarterback without the need of either CFL sack leader Charleston Hughes or the aid of a blitz.

Saskatchewan got improved pocket pressure from the interior of their defensive line, while end AC Leonard played well opposite Hughes. Micah Johnson was everywhere. On a few plays, rookie tackle Charbel Dabire looked like a young Warren Sapp.

Check!

In order to win in the playoffs, you can’t have any glaring weaknesses, so to see those two boxes checked off was encouraging.

Despite the fact that Fajardo has thrown for more yards in other games, the contest in Toronto might have been his best in green and white.

Cody controlled the game, he executed well, his passing accuracy was superb, plus he threw a perfect long ball to Manny Arceneaux for a scintillating 55 yard touchdown.

Cody is confident, and his improvement curve continues to rise in more ways than one.

A large, even mammoth factor was that Fajardo was more comfortable in the pocket. Cody showed some magic by being properly protected.

The offensive line was bolstered by the return of veteran Brendon LaBatte at left guard. His return solidified the O-line. Dariusz Bladek and Dakoda Shepley each played a half at right guard, so neither player got tired, and each could drain their tank in 30 minutes.

I thought this rotation was a brilliant strategy by the coaching staff.

Even Kansas City Chief phenomenon Patrick Mahomes struggled at times Sunday in Detroit, because he wasn’t comfortable in the pocket.

The game of football is won or lost on the lines, and that will never change. If the Riders can protect Cody in the pocket going forward, like they did in Toronto, look out, the sky's the limit.

Recently returned receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert did not play in Toronto, despite signing with the Riders on Sept. 10.

There are differing opinions emerging about the Jordan Williams-Lambert situation. Some strongly feel that neither Manny Arceneaux or Naaman Roosevelt should be replaced by the team’s best receiver from a year ago (JWL). Both veterans played well in Toronto, in fact, Manny enjoyed his best outing as a Rider. Others, like me, feel Williams-Lambert should play, in fact, has to play.

Come playoff time, you need your best players. Anything less, and you are going to lose. Guaranteed. Simply put, Jordan is in the prime of his career.

Manny is one of the greatest receivers in CFL history, and he is clearly a tremendous leader for the Roughriders. Manny has earned every penny of his Rider contract, and has the respect of everybody; fans, media and players alike.

While I believe Jordan has to play, I don’t think that is a knock on Manny.

I don’t feel the Riders can sit Naaman, because he’s too valuable to Cody for passes up the middle.

Having too many talented receivers is actually a good problem. It means that Rider GM Jeremy O’Day has stock piled talent.

Kenny Stafford has yet to play in Saskatchewan. It's unusual the team has suffered no injuries in their receiving corps.

Some argue about team chemistry, the team is winning, so leave the chemistry alone, don’t mess with any personnel changes.

The Riders are 8-1 with Manny in the lineup.

If team chemistry blows up because you replace one player for another, then you didn’t have the proper team chemistry to begin with.

I think the Riders have great team chemistry; nothing is going to blow up.

If a player doesn't play, it doesn’t mean he’s not an important cog in the team wheel. Practice players contribute greatly. They help win championships.

Football is a tough deal, always has been, always will be. As Coach Craig correctly says, don’t get too high, and don’t get too low.

To date, this Saturday’s home tilt against Winnipeg is the biggest game of the year.

The Blue Bombers better be ready. There is something special brewing inside that Rider locker room.

Something we haven’t seen for a while.

