The Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the dastardly Winnipeg Blue Bombers Thursday night at Mosaic Stadium with kickoff set for 7 pm.

The game will be the second pre-season contest for both CFL clubs, so fans can expect to see lots of starters strut their stuff on both squads.

Roughrider starters will play the entire first half while the stronger backups will battle for the remainder of the contest.

Some Rider hopefuls already have big black X’s by their names after poor, and in some cases, awful performances last Friday in Calgary. CFL Cutdown Day is Saturday at 8 am Saskatchewan time, so bank on the Riders to announce player releases later that afternoon.

There are always surprises.

Saskatchewan starting QB Zach Collaros will start Thursday’s game and play for the entire first quarter. Rider Head Coach Craig Dickinson said Tuesday, that if all is going well, Collaros could exit the game at the mid-way point of the second. If kinks are still being ironed out, Collaros could play past the 30 minute mark.

Coach Dickenson said correctly that two exhibition games are enough to evaluate all positions, except quarterback.

Cody Fajardo has clinched the backup spot at quarterback, so he may not see field at all against Winnipeg. Fajardo was a star in Nevada where he enjoyed similar statistics to Colin Kaepernick.

In 2019 we all hope Cody reclaims some of his college mojo.

Second year pivot David Watford will also just hold a clipboard on Thursday night.

Coach Craig wants to see QB’s Isaac Harker and Ty Gangi in the second half against the Bombers so the battle for the quarterback roster spots will go right down to the wire.

Will the Roughriders keep three or four quarterbacks?

A poor performance by either Harker or Gangi could certainly result in an Apple and Google map, for one of them.

Folks, the pivot positions are going right down to a Thursday night photo finish.

Solomon Elimimian was penciled in as Saskatchewan’s starting middle linebacker but the grizzled veteran is nursing a strained calf and missed all of training camp.

I hope the man they call Sully is back soon.

Veteran injuries always result in roster openings for younger players and the two who could reap the rewards at linebacker are Deon King and Dyshawn Davis.

Davis had two pass knockdowns in Calgary and moves as quick as a cat for a man of 230 pounds. The Syracuse product and former BC Lion was an astute free agent signing by Rider GM Jeremy O’Day, in fact for many us fans Davis could be a real sleeper.

Against Winnipeg, Davis will play field linebacker with Cam Judge moving over to the middle.

Deon King may also prosper because of the Elimimian injury. King is a pure MLB who plays the raw boned, physical style which Coach Craig covets.

At 6 feet and 225 pounds, Deon hits like Solomon - with a crunch.

Derrick Moncrief is a lock at boundary linebacker. Let’s hope Derrick can stay healthy this year because he is one heck of a baller.

It will be fun to finally see the starters let the good times roll.

