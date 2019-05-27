For the first time Canada’s only NBA team is heading to the league championship. The NBA Finals have never been played outside of the U.S. and that will change on Thursday when the Toronto Raptors host Golden State for all the marbles. Some Canadians are watching basketball for the very first time.

The Raptors are led by star player Kawhi Leonard who is flirting with Michael Jordan-calibre playoff stats.

Leonard is unique as an athlete. On defence he can use his quickness to guard and stop players much taller. On offence he can dribble through three defenders and dunk the basketball.

From all reports Leonard is also unique as a person. He is quiet, yet confident, reserved, humble and leads mainly by example. Leonard doesn’t look for personal attention, he only talks about team.

How many NBA superstars are like Kawhi? In this era? Zero?

Privilege can, and usually does, change personalities.

I hope Kawhi never changes.

There have been other athletes who have set tremendous examples for remaining humble and down to earth, despite great success and fame.

Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packer QB Bart Starr died over the weekend. Despite his five NFL championships, more people were talking about his humility than his gridiron triumphs.

Three others come to my mind, all of whom, unlike Leonard and Starr, I have met - hockey greats Gordie Howe and Jean Beliveau along with former Rider Vince Goldsmith.

Howe and Beliveau both spoke to you as an equal, even though you didn’t feel like one. Despite their amazing accomplishments both men had their feet firmly planted on the ground.

OK, maybe Vince Goldsmith isn’t as famous as the others, older Rider fans would remember him, but the example he set, at least for me, was every bit as powerful.

After starring in Oregon, Goldsmith played in the CFL from 1981 to 1990.

His career started and ended in Saskatchewan with stops in Toronto and Calgary.

As a Roughrider Vince grabbed the 1981 CFL rookie of the year award then in ’89 won a Grey Cup. Vince is second all-time in Rider sacks.

Sort of like Gordie Howe on ice, Goldie was explosive and violent on the field, lightning quick for a man who weighed 240 pounds.

Goldsmith was calm and gentle off the field. Soft spoken, always pleasant, he was mainly interested in the stories of others.

One year a brewery offered a 24 pack to any Roughrider player who wore their company hat during a TV interview. Vince refused because he felt wearing the hat would set a bad example for kids. Goldsmith’s teammates were upset with this stance because they wanted the beer. Vince wouldn’t budge.

I think of former Rider player and GM Al Ford more for the great person he is rather than the two Grey Cups he won.

At the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, you forget about the goals, baskets or touchdowns.

You remember the people who made an imprint on you, showed you a better way.

Admirable guys don’t always finish first in sports.

They finish first on a much bigger stage, the one called life.

Don Hewitt first started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.