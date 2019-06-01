When I saw the player lineup travelling to Calgary I felt the jolly green would be thrashed. A bunch of dudes running around in green and white suits were pounded. I didn’t know who any of them were.

The Roughriders lost 37-1 at McMahon Friday night. The contest was a meaningless CFL exhibition contest and although the lopsided scoreboard bothered Gainer the Gopher, the rest of us can sort of relax.

Rider Head Coach Craig Dickenson brought almost nobody to Calgary as far as top line players are concerned. A few starting offensive linemen played for a quarter and that was about it. I don’t think I have ever seen the Riders play an entire game with only second, third and even fourth line players.

Smart.

The bubble players got a long look, so when final cuts are made there will be less chance for error. Top rated offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley got slightly dinged up, nothing serious, otherwise no Rider starters were hurt. They didn’t play!

Smart.

Many of the Stampeder backups are better than quite a few of the Rider backups especially in the quarterback position.

Cody Fajardo is clearly the number two pivot in Saskatchewan. The former Lion and Argo has by and large locked up that depth chart position.

The battle for the third QB position I suggest should be won by Isaac Harker.

On one play David Watford did recognize a blitz and hit his check receiver, which was an improvement from a year ago, but he still looks like a great athlete trying to play quarterback.

Isaac Harker looks like an average athlete who is a quarterback.

Although he had some bad luck in the Calgary game, he showed his talent for hitting tight windows and had a beautiful pass dropped.

Ty Gangi didn’t get a lot of playing time but he looks like he’ll be heading home soon with an apple and a google map.

Running backs James Butler and Jamal Morrow both looked decent. I’d give the slightest edge to Morrow but the one who played best on special teams will definitely hang around. Hopefully Coach Craig can hold on to both.

Dyshawn Davis and Elie Bouka both looked OK on defense. LB Davis had two lovely knockdowns while Bouka chipped in with four tackles from boundary corner.

It was thrilling to see Jon Ryan punt as a Roughrider. His jersey is selling like hotcakes at the Rider store. Number 9 jersey sales will pay off Jon’s entire salary.

It was spectacular to see two female officials working Friday night’s game, Emily Clarke and Georgina Paull.

Calgary QB Bo Levi Mitchell now has both arms in sleeve tattoos. I looked up what this meant in my zodiac. It means that in 2019, Bo will be picked off four times by the Roughriders!

Folks, that wasn’t our team in Calgary. Gainer, please relax and go dig a hole.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.