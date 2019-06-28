When you think of the word “steal” you think of bikes or banks.

Roughriders General Manager Jeremy O’Day does not steal bikes or rob banks.

O’Day steals football players, or at least it looked like it with Friday mornings signing of national offensive lineman Jake Bennett.

On Wednesday O’Day picked up Bennett in the 2019 CFL Supplemental Draft. Other CFL teams kept passing on Bennett right up until GM Jeremy grabbed him for only a 3rd round pick in the 2020 draft.

When you look at what O’Day gave up, and what Bennett looks like on paper, it’s possible O’Day has stolen a 290 pound rabbit right out of a hat.

If all goes well, 3rd round picks in the CFL Draft usually end up as good special team’s player and backups. There are exceptions, but that is a reasonable expectation.

Bennett has strong potential to be a starter. The 6’3”, 290 pound centre played college ball at Colorado State. Bennett played five seasons with the Rams, starting in 39 games. In his senior year Bennett was named first-team All-Mountain West by coaches, while leading an o-line that averaged almost 500 yards of offense and one sack per game.

Football games are played on fields and not on pieces of paper.

That said, to give up a third round CFL Draft pick for a national who recently started in the AAF with the Salt Lake Stallions seems to be quite a coup.

In the early going, O’Day is looking like a darn good General Manager.

Switching gears, the 0-2 Roughriders play their home opener Monday at 5 p.m. versus the 0-1 Toronto Argonauts. There are many storylines to this contest but for me there is definitely one big main one.

It’s time for the Saskatchewan defense to get their butts in gear!

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.