It was a game featuring two young quarterbacks going in opposite directions.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are 6- 3 for the first time since 2014, thanks to a 40 to 18 drubbing of the Ottawa RedBlacks on Saturday.

Going into the contest, the Ottawa defense had given up 41 points in their previous four games, only to get torched for 40 on a beautiful night at Mosaic.

QB Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan offense were money in the red zone.

The Roughies turned three first quarter interceptions into 17 points, with the eventual margin of victory being 22.

Fajardo continues to evolve and it’s fun to watch.

When facing a blitz, Cody read it, and got rid of the ball quickly. He hit slant patterns with accuracy, while also pocket passing with precision into the gaps of the RedBlack zone’s.

It feels like the Riders haven’t been able to throw slants for centuries.

Fajardo gets an “A” on the old Hewitt report card.

The B.C. Lions played in the second game of Saturday night’s TSN doubleheader. The body language of Fajardo and Mike Reilly are polar opposites. Reilly is dour and downcast. Cody is pumped and positive.

Back to the RedBlacks, starting pivot Dominique Davis rang up an F, leaving his status as the club’s starter in doubt.

It was the best game, in green, to date, for CFL veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux. He made a spectacular play on a 39 yard gain, finishing it off with a Manny March, only to see it all negated by a penalty.

We want more Manny Marches. More on Manny in a minute.

Speaking of penalties, 16 for 181 yards is downright awful, especially when you consider 220 yards is two full football fields.

Receiver Naaman Roosevelt scored his first touchdown of the year, off a nifty scramble by Fajardo, which made us Rider supporters feel good. Roosevelt is deservedly a fan favourite.

How can you not like that guy?

Rookie receiver Brayden Lenius pulled off one of the best five-yard receptions you’ll ever see.

Let’s hope Shaq Evans is OK after hobbling off. To say the Riders need Number One against Winnipeg is a mammoth understatement.

Guard Dariusz Bladek had the rare nightmare of being called for holding on two consecutive plays. While that was not good, overall, this dude gives it nothing but blood and guts on every single snap.

Corner Nick Marshall backed up his words.

In June, after a tough outing in Ottawa, Marshall said it wouldn’t happen again. On Saturday, Nick led the defense with seven tackles while nabbing the tilt’s first interception — immediately setting the tone.

Corner Elie Bouka was beaten on a long touchdown reception by Dominique Rhymes. At the high point of the ball’s arc, Bouka had great coverage, but Rhymes separated with a quick and subtle push off.

Live and learn. From that point on, Bouka played an excellent game.

Resilience is everything.

Is there anybody better at stripping a ball than Charleston Hughes?

No.

The Rider run defense is doing extremely well considering the club is missing their starting two defensive tackles.

Linebacker Cameron Judge is one of the best National linebackers in the CFL.

Now back to Manny.

The savvy vet came up with a great idea. After making a big play, deserving players will be rewarded immediately on the bench. Instead of an Olympic gold medal, the playmaker will proudly don a heavy gold chain (Giant Bling?) attached to a gold plate inscribed with the motto “Boycott Average”.

This jewelry looked as good as a gold medal, maybe better.

Head Coach Craig said the reward would not be awarded lightly.

In 2013, the Roughriders brought in veteran BC Lion receiver, Geroy Simon, to help with leadership.

In 2019, the Riders have done exactly the same thing, same pedigree, different name, and let’s hope it has the same result.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.