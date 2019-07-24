The Saskatchewan Roughriders sit with a two and three slate heading to Vancouver for a Saturday 5 p.m. kickoff against the one and five B.C. Lions.

After the Rider victory last Saturday over those same dastardly Lions, Saskatchewan middle linebacker Solomon Elimimian called the rematch a trap game for his club.

Solomon knows that from experience.

Sweeps are more rare than splits in CFL back-to-back battles for a variety of reasons.

The players that win the first game can easily (human nature) take just a little bit of gas off the psychological and physical pedal, after all, you have just beaten these same guys, no problem, relax.

Wrong!

If you take just 5 per cent off that gas pedal, you will lose nine times out of 10.

It’s professional football, it’s hard enough to win when you’re going 100 per cent.

The players that lose the first contest go into the rematch with something to prove, with revenge on their minds. Typically you will see an all-out effort to avoid being swept, with the Leos dearly wanting to avoid a 1-6 record.

Getting swept is embarrassing especially at home.

The coaching strategy also favours the team that lost the first game.

That staff will make more strategic changes because some of what they tried in the first tilt didn’t work. They will also look carefully at what worked for the other side and come up with counter adjustments.

If the coaching staff that won the first contest doesn’t make the same amount of changes, they will usually be in trouble. But for them (human nature again), a lot of strategies and executions worked in the first game - so there can be some hesitation to make too many tweaks.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Coaches are human, they can often be influenced by the first game of a back to back even though they shouldn’t be.

This plays right into the hands of the original loser trying to split the series.

Hence the word “trap.”

The element of surprise wins many a football game.

The Roughrider coaching staff have to prepare as though they lost the first game.

Interesting that the Lions just signed former Rider defensive back Crezdon Butler. This is the oldest trick in the book. The Lions coaching staff will be grilling Crezdon on Roughrider tendencies.

A shout-out for Rider safety Mike Edem. Whoever the coach was that first put Mike at safety was a smart cookie. Edem plays like a safety, he thinks like a safety, he hits like a safety, he looks like a safety, I think you get the point, he’s right where he belongs.

Gainer the Gopher is now in hot water for the way he handled a stuffed Lion last Saturday. The Roughriders took the Lion away from Gainer and our poor rodent friend was disciplined.

I remember the first Gainer, he/she never did anything like that because that first glorified rat was squeaky clean.

Don Hewitt first started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.