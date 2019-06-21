It was billed as an obvious defensive struggle, but as Forrest Gump said, life is a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get.

The final score was 44-41 for Ottawa. A total shootout.

Thursday night at picturesque TD Place in the nation's capital, the 0-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders played their second regular season game of the 2019 CFL season.

It was very picturesque for the offence.

After three full CFL seasons as a backup, Rider quarterback Cody Fajardo made his first career start. Prior to the game he admitted to being nervous - this was the opportunity he had long been waiting for.

He took full advantage of it.

Big time.

Through the air Fajardo went 27 of 34 for 360 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. He deserved to win!

Twenty-seven quarters without a TD pass is now history for the Riders thanks to Fajardo and his offensive mates.

Rider GM Jeremy O’Day saw something in Cody others didn’t.

At the end of the day, the offense exploded. It gives everyone hope.

Receivers Shaq Evans and Kryan Moore had splendid games.

It was not picturesque for the defense.

In his second-ever start, Ottawa QB Dominique Davis shredded the Saskatchewan secondary with 354 yards passing and three touchdowns.

You never felt the Rider defense could make a stop, and when they really needed to, when Ottawa got the ball with four minutes left, they just couldn’t.

Ottawa receiver Dominique Rhymes caught 11 passes for 168 yards and one TD. Rider corner Nick Marshall seemed to be getting killed but was victimized by a missed push off for one TD and some absolutely perfect passes thrown by Davis. Nonetheless Marshall would love a “do over”.

Jason Shivers is a rookie defensive coordinator. He will watch a lot of video and figure out some positive adjustments.

It was nice to see Charleston Hughes pick up two sacks.

Despite the tough night for the defense, the Roughriders should have won this game, but shot themselves squarely in the foot with turnovers.

Two fumbles and a missed coaches’ challenge cost the green guys dearly.

A punt return fumble by Christion Jones resulted in an Ottawa TD.

A missed challenge flag by Rider head coach Craig Dickenson on an incomplete Ottawa pass resulted in an Ottawa field goal.

A fumble by running back William Powell resulted in a Redblack field goal.

Viola! The Roughies could have easily won this tilt.

Likely time for Coach Craig to hand special teams over to assistant coach Terry Eisler, at least during games, so he can concentrate strictly on game management.

Missing the challenge flag is an easy fix.

William Powell rarely fumbles so don’t worry about him.

You get the feeling that despite being 0-2, something might build from this defeat.

Craig Dickenson is one of the most positive coaches any player could play for.

In certain ways this was a victory disguised as a loss.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.