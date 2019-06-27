We have all heard the expression “the power of television”.

Never was that more evident than the Toronto Raptor run to the NBA championship. Bell (TSN) and Rogers (Sportsnet) reported unprecedented high TV ratings in Canada for the sport of basketball.

The Raptors were the talk of the town, every town. Every CFL town.

The extensive national TV coverage for the Raptors had great power. We got to know Kawhi Leonard personally, better than many of the Roughrider players, who actually live here.

It’s a different world the Riders and CFL face, and it’s not going to change.

The bigger leagues (compared to our beloved CFL) are larger than life, living happily in our homes inside a big screen television, that monstrosity now starring as the family rooms centrepiece.

Why do we no longer admire a stylish end table, or an antique book on a beautifully carved coffee table?

Seventy-two inches impresses us now.

The larger leagues are also taking over our computer screens.

NFL fantasy football is huge with millennials, right there in “real time” while you watch an NFL game.

Cool!

The CFL can no longer play on Sunday afternoons.

We can get very close to a team like the Blue Jays because they play every single day, and we are right there alongside them.

Kilometres have shrunk to centimetres. The power of television and social media has made Canada two inches wide.

Is the current direction of sports consumption anybody’s fault?

No, but with one proviso.

Local leagues and teams have to improve marketing, mainly at the local level, because the bigger guys aren’t actually physically here.

For example, the Roughriders played on a Thursday in Ottawa and began practicing again on a Thursday - exactly a week later.

What have we heard from the Riders over that week?

Nothing, other than one media release.

Well guess what, out of sight, out of mind.

The games on TV are not stopping. The NFL tweets keep tweeting.

Right now it looks like the first Saskatchewan 2019 home game against Toronto will not be sold out.

So, if you have tickets to sell, is it wise to black out an entire week of team news?

That goes for the winter as well, where Roughie blackout periods are far too long.

Certainly the Roughriders have done some very good marketing, the CFL has done some decent marketing, but it has to be better.

In 2018, despite leading the CFL in attendance, more than half of the Roughriders $1.4-million profit margin was based on the team hosting a playoff game. Hosting the Western Semi-Final brought in $800,000 for the team.

So far in 2019, CFL attendance is down 6.5 per cent, according to 3DownNation. The CFL is definitely facing headwinds.

Unlike other CFL clubs, the Roughriders do not compete locally with an NHL team, but they are no longer the only game in town.

Their marketing has to be relentless.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.