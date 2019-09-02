It was a game that challenges conventional standards of who wins in the game of football.

The annual Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers was indeed a grind ‘em out classic. After an incredible 87-yard final drive, Rider kicker Brett Lauther nailed a walk-off, 26-yard field goal, to give the good guys a 19-17 victory.

The Roughriders are now 7-3, Winnipeg 8-3, with first place on the line in Saturday’s Banjo Bowl back in Bomber town.

The Riders dominated the first half but only led 16-10 at the break. In the second quarter, Saskatchewan was 1st and goal at the Bomber three yard line, but couldn’t convert.

While not taking advantage of opportunities is not unconventional, a few things that happened in the second half were at least rare when you look at the final result; a half that was totally dominated by Winnipeg.

If one team starts winning the battle of the trenches, which the Bombers clearly did in the second half, they almost always win. Winnipeg coach Mike O’Shea didn’t even flinch gambling on a 3rd and 2, which was converted easily.

Time of possession usually indicates who will win a ball game. Winnipeg had 33:16 of total possession time, the majority of it in the 2nd half. The Blue Bomber defence was rested for the final drive.

The Bomber defence had goose egged the Rider offence completely in the 2nd half, until the final drive.

The Roughies had struggled to run the ball against the CFL’s top run defence, until the final drive.

The final drive threw convention, or whatever you want to call it, right out the window.

With just over 3 minutes to play, the Riders starting on their own 5 yard line, given everything that had happened in the 2nd half, it was game over for Saskatchewan.

Turn out the lights, this party is over.

But the Riders believed.

Right out of the blue, the Saskatchewan offensive line opened up some holes for running back William Powell. On a 2nd and 8, Rider offensive coordinator Stephen McAdoo called a run, gutsy for sure, which produced an 11 yard gain. There were several 11 yard scampers in the final drive, as running back William Powell proved his mettle, yet again.

The receivers never dropped a ball, Naaman Roosevelt snagged a huge reception down the gunner.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo didn’t throw a bad pass, he was spot on and right on the money.

While the final drive didn’t win a Grey Cup, like the final drive of 1989, it certainly had the exact same ingredients.

So, can we compare Cody Fajardo to former Rider pivot Kent Austin?

Well, on the final drive to win the Labour Day Classic, we could.

Conventional outcomes in football cannot take into account team spirit and a belief in themselves.

Bomber running back Johnny Augustine ripped off an electrifying 55 yard run in the game. He was tackled by Micah Johnson, a defensive tackle who wouldn’t give up on the play.

The Riders were not lucky to win this ball game.

They won it.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.