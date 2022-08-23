Hickson to replace injured Morrow as Rider's starting running back

Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie Frankie Hickson will replace an injured Jamal Morrow as the team’s starting running back this week against the B.C. Lions.

“It’s really no differently you know? I was a big part of special teams before and it’s just as important. The mentality never changes. You go out ready to eat every day,” said Hickson, on becoming the starter.

Hickson has backed up his roommate and close teammate Morrow the entire season. It was announced over the weekend that Morrow had surgery to repair a broken hand sustained weeks ago.

“I was one of the first ones to know because we’re roommates so he came in and told me and I was just surprised because he didn’t show any signs. He’s so strong, tough, and determined,” Hickson said.

Morrow is leading the league in rushing yards right now with 564. Hickson has cracked the top 10 with 234. The two are similar in playing style but head coach Craig Dickenson does notice a difference between the duo.

“There’s not much (of a difference). Frankie is kind of like speedy Gonzales. He’s got great acceleration. I think JMO (Jamal Morrow) has a little more left and right, a little more lateral quickness,” said Dickenson.

“When Frankie puts his foot in the ground and goes north south, he’s got a lot of speed. So more traditional tailback style with Frankie.”

But with Hickson having been the key backup behind Morrow, Hickson’s old position is now at the hands of veteran Kienan LaFrance.

“He’s (LaFrance) is on the roster to do just that, play special teams and give us depth at tailback so we feel like we have enough (at that position),” said Dickenson.

But the team is proving to struggle against the Lions, not scoring a touchdown in the second half of either matchup, and being outscored 60-27 all together.

“It’s not an easy fix, if it was, it would be fixed,” said offensive coordinator, Jason Maas. “We’re going to continue to try and get better. It’s not from a lack of work or effort. It’s just right now we need to change some things up. Maybe work a little bit smarter I guess.”

Dickenson maintained the team is working to improve before this week’s matchup against the Lions.

“We’ll talk as a staff and see if there’s a way we can get a little more of a run emphasis,” he said.

“Because I do think when you run the football there’s a lot of good that can happen.”